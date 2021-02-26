CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney issued the following statement in a press release Friday after reintroducing "The Grizzly Bear State Management Act" legislation that would direct the Department of the Interior to re-issue its delisting decision and prohibit further judicial review of this decision:

"This legislation would return the management of the Grizzly to the state-level, where it belongs. The federal government or unelected judges and bureaucrats should not be in the business of telling us how to operate. The state and people of Wyoming know what's best for Wyoming."

"The bill would also stop the abuse of the court system by environmental extremists and safeguard the scientifically proven delisting determination so that politically-motivated conservations cannot take advantage of that process."

"I was proud to work on this legislation for years with Senator Enzi and will continue to fight for it in the House of Representatives while working with my colleagues to fight for Wyoming’s statutory right to manage our wildlife.”

