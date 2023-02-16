JACKSON, Wyo. - The public is invited to the free lecture series “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” being offered by the Central Wyoming College and the Wyoming Humanities Council.

Presentations are around 30 minutes long and will be held Thursdays, March 2, March 23 and May 4, at 6:00 pm in the Teton County Library Auditorium. Questions and dialogue with the audience will follow the presentations.

The Central Wyoming College says the talks are designed to encourage dialogue and engagement between the Teton County community and tribal communities with insight into the historical and contemporary issues of tribal people.

The following is more information on the talks:

Thursday, March 2, 6 p.m.

“Carrying Indigenous Wisdom into the Future,” presented by Central Wyoming College’s Tribal Education Coordinator Ivan Posey and CWC’s Tribal Wisdom Society. They will discuss the value and challenges of understanding and passing on the traditions and wisdom of indigenous people in contemporary times.

Thursday, March 23, 6 p.m.

“Reintroduction of Bison: Traditional and Contemporary Values” by Jason Baldes and Shane Doyle. This talk will explore the historical relationships between people and buffalo, and the contemporary importance of restoring the connection of youth and community to this incredible animal.

Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Jacki Klancher, Central Wyoming College’s Professor of Environmental Science and Health and Director of Instruction and Research at the Alpine Science Institute and CWC students Aidan Hereford, Jada Antelope, and Antoine Day present “New Voices: from Everest Base Camp to the Continental Divide.”

In addition to the talks, the Native American Showcase and Teton Powwow will be held at the Center for the Arts & Snow King Events Center in Jackson Friday May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

A Community Education Program and Dance Showcase will also be held at the Center for the Arts, 240 S Glenwood St. in Jackson on May 19 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm for the education program, and 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm for the dance showcase.

The day events are free, and evening events will cost between $15 and $50. You can find more information and purchase tickets from the Center for the Arts Box Office.