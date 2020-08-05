POWELL, Wyo. - The age of candidates going door to door, or even holding traditional style debates before an election, has come to a pause.

Because of the dangers of spreading the coronavirus, anyone running for elected office this year has had to change their tactics.

In Powell, Wyoming, the Powell Economic Partnership organization held a meet-and-greet in a public park this week, which Executive Director Rebekah Burns says allowed candidates to meet with voters in a relatively safe environment.

"Events like this are so incredibly crucial at this time," Burns said. "It introduces public that may feel slightly uncomfortable to come out, but it’s saying, 'Hey, we’re doing everything that we need to do as far as the Wyoming Health Orders, it’s fine to come out, it’s fine to re-enter society, and really hear what these candidates have to say.'"

And safety is a concern. On July 19, a candidate meet-and-greet in Cody resulted in five confirmed cases of the virus, directly tied to the political event.

That’s why, according to Burns, they chose to have this event outside, with extra safety precautions.

“We have hand sanitizer, and we’re disinfecting mics between people using them, and we’re disinfecting tables and chairs and so on and so forth.”

Almost 20 local and statewide candidates showed up at the Powell event with banners, brochures, and face-to-face conversations, just like they would have in a normal year.

But many of the candidates, who’ve run campaigns in the past, say they’ve had to take different steps in order to reach their constituents.

Stefanie Bell, who is an experienced public servant but is running for statewide office for the first time, has been doing virtual coffee chats over Zoom. Others, like Michelle Rodriguez Williams, didn’t attend this week’s event in person, because she was under quarantine, so she left a written statement for attendees to pick up instead.

And Sandy Newsome, the incumbent for the Wyoming House of Representatives in district 24, says she’s had to change her approach this year.

"We’ve done more direct mail, We’ve done more social media. We’ve done more signage," Newsome said. "And those things, I think, are what carry the day at this point in time."