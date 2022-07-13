CODY, Wyo. - When you build a bear – a real one – you’ve got to start with the bones. That’s what volunteers and staff are doing at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, under the watchful eye of an expert bone-builder.

Corey Anco, Interim Curator for the Draper Museum of Natural History at the Center of the West, is supervising the articulation of a grizzly bear and a mountain lion as part of an educational exhibit at the Center of the West.

“Articulation is just a fancy word for bone building,” he said. “We are reconstructing the skeletons, bone by bone. And these are the actual bones of the animal.”

Lee Post is the bone-builder himself, literally writing the book on how to put together animal skeletons. But Post isn’t an anthropologist, or even a scientist. He calls himself a “grown up nature nerd.”

“I got very interested in bones young in life, shortly after I dropped out of college,” he said. “And I never looked back.”

Post, whose day job is as the owner of a bookstore in Homer, Alaska, learned how to articulate skeletons as a young man volunteering at the local natural history museum. After putting together skeletons of whales, moose, sea otters and porcupines, visitors who saw his work at the Homer Library and the local high school began asking him to be a consultant for projects around the country.

“A lot of those visitors were teachers, a lot of those teachers saw that and it's like, ‘How can we do this?’” he said. “So I started writing up directions on how to do skeletons.”

The Draper Museum of Natural History is putting Post’s expertise on display this week, using the bones of a 14-year-old grizzly that once inhabited this region. Anco says experiences like this are a big part of the museum's overall mission.

“We wanted to do this in a way that we can show the visitors and show the community, we're more than just exhibits on display,” he said. “We are actively constructing them right here, right in front of our eyes.”