LOVELL, Wyo. - Brother and sister Phoenix (15) and Peiton (17) Hackenberg died in a fatal car accident on the morning of Feb. 16 on Highway 14 between Powell and Lovell. According to reports, the road was slick with ice and snow, causing a loss of control that slid them into the oncoming lane, colliding with another vehicle. The siblings were pronounced dead on scene.

This tragedy follows one of many for the Hackenberg family. They lost their father four years prior, leaving their mother to raise them alone as she worked as a teacher at Lovell Middle school.

In light of this tragedy, the community has gathered together to help the Hackenberg family out. Tiffany Taylor Anderson has organized an online auction through Facebook, where people can donate goods for others to bid on. All sales will be donated to the Hackenberg family to help with costs.

The auction closes on March 13, after which instructions will be given for the transactions to take place to ensure the family receives all donations.

A GoFundMe was set up by the Ordinance Marine Richard Perreault to help pay for travel costs for the siblings' brother, LCpl Hackenberg. So far, the fundraiser has more than doubled its goal of $2,000.

In the face of such unimaginable tragedy, it's heartening to see so much support for the family in its wake. If you'd like to support either of these fundraisers, there's still time to do so.