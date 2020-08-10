BASIN, Wyo. - Big Horn County Sheriff Kenneth Blackburn says on Friday, August 7, an inmate at the Big Horn County Detention Center in Basin began displaying flu-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19. Sheriff Blackburn says a test was conducted on Friday afternoon and results were confirmed that evening as positive.

The sheriff says the individual had already been quarantined at the beginning of his incarceration, which is the current intake policy at the facility.

Sheriff Blackburn says the inmate is recovering at the detention facility and that the sheriff's office has cooperated with the Wyoming Department of Health during an extensive contact tracing investigation.

Decontaminating efforts are ongoing throughout the facility, and all inmates and staff are currently being monitored.