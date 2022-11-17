AMBER Alert out for teen runaway in Wyoming

The following is a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department:

CASPER, Wyo. - On November 16, 2022, the Casper Police Department took a runaway report involving a fourteen-year-old girl, Gracelyn PRATT (picture attached). Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn missing when she did not return home from school. The Casper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit assigned a detective to the case who immediately began looking into Gracelyn’s whereabouts. Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Gracelyn had been having long-term communication with an adult family acquaintance identified as James Warren MARTIN (36 years of age; picture attached). Detectives learned that MARTIN and Gracelyn recently had been seen together in the days leading up to Gracelyn being reported as a runaway.

It is believed at this time that Gracelyn is with MARTIN, and MARTIN is interfering with the legal custody of a minor child in violation of Wyoming State Statute.

Both MARTIN and PRATT have been observed in MARTIN’s vehicle, identified as a black 2014 Ford F150. The vehicle is described as having a “lift kit.”

Gracelyn is described as a 14-year-old girl 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 109 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

MARTIN is described as a 36-year-old man 5 foot 10 inches tall weighing between 260-300 pounds. MARTIN has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see MARTIN, Gracelyn, or the 2014 black truck, please contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or 911.