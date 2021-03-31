CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Starting March 31, all Wyoming residents 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

A release from Governor Mark Gordon says all 23 counties have now entered Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan and are scheduling appointments for the general population.

Residents aged 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while adults 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

If you would like to schedule a vaccine, you can learn how to do so on the Wyoming Department of Health website here.

The vaccines are free and insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

As of the writing of this article, more than 162,000 people in Wyoming have received at least their first dose of vaccine when state and special federal counts are combined.