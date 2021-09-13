CODY, Wyo. - Several agencies responded to help a man who was injured while fishing.

The Park County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, Sept. 9 its communications division received a call after an 84-year-old man fell and sustained injuries to his back and head while fishing near Highway 14-16-20 West.

The man was found about 500 yards upstream under the bridge near the river’s edge.

Park County Search and Rescue (PCSAR), Park County Sheriff’s Deputies, a Cody Regional Health Ambulance and the Cody Fire Department all responded to the incident.

EMS assessed the man and he was packaged with a cervical collar and full-body vacuum splint for spinal immobilization.

The man was then hauled up the hill with a rope haul system constructed by PCSAR personnel before being secured to a litter and transported to a Cody Regional Health ambulance around 4:58 pm.

“The multi-agency cooperation, that has become the standard in Park County, along with high levels of training and experience, led to another successful rescue mission. Undersheriff Andy Varian stated, “even though the fire department was not formally requested to respond to this incident they immediately jumped in to provide service and answer the call of duty, just another example of the exemplary team work that can be counted on in Park County.”