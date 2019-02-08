THERMOPOLIS, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old woman has died after a car crash on Wyoming 120.

Authorities say the driver of a Honda Pilot was traveling north near Thermopolis on Thursday afternoon. The driver attempted to turn into a driveway along the road and collided with a Ford pick-up truck that was driving south.

The driver of the Honda, Candis Peterson of Thermopolis, died at the scene of the crash. A child in the car was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Ford, a 61-year-old man from Billings, Montana, also was taken to a hospital.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Peterson's death is the 16th fatality on Wyoming highways this year.

