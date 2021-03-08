CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming is ending the statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to operate as usual beginning March 16.

Governor Mark Gordon's announced the decision Monday, March 8.

According to Governor Gordon's release, Wyoming's active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing and vulnerable populations are accessing the vaccine.

However, the release said Governor Gordon is continuing to encourage the wearing of face masks inside public settings and to adhere to polices of any business to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Wyoming will continue to require the wearing of face masks at schools kindergarten through grade 12.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Governor Gordon said in the release. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”

According to Governor Gordon, the state has distributed roughly 100,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines with 19-percent of the state's population receiving their first dose. Wyoming is approaching Phase 1C of vaccine distribution, vaccinating restaurant, bar, gym and theater employees.

Governor Gordon's release said important details to health order changes will be released later this week.