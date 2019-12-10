Wyoming State Penitentiary names first female deputy warden

Cheyenne, Wyo.-Warden Mike Pacheco of the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) recently announced that Neicole Molden will become his new Deputy Warden, effective January 1, 2020.

Molden joined the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) in 2009. She has been the Associate Warden of the Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk since 2017. Prior, she served as a Unit Manager at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

“I am very humbled by the opportunity to be the first female Deputy Warden at WSP. I look forward to bringing my experiences and knowledge to share with all the staff and the inmate population. I am excited and anxious at the same time but I am grateful to be able to work with the dedicated staff of WSP,” said Molden.

She began her career in Criminal Justice as a Victim Witness Coordinator with the Natrona County District Attorney's Office and Sheriff’s Department. She went on to work in Colorado as a Probation Officer, Case Manager and Program Director at various Correctional Institutions.

Not one to rest on her academic laurels, Molden holds an A.A. and B.A. in Administration of Criminal Justice from Casper College and the University of Wyoming. She also holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and is working on her Doctorate in Public Safety from Capella University.

“I believe Ms. Molden will be a good fit for the institution because of her background. She has a wealth of expertise working in prisons and the field, which will make her a great asset to our facility,” Pacheco said.

WSP is designed to incarcerate male inmates of all classification levels including maximum custody offenders.

In her new position, Molden will be responsible for the administration, coordination and monitoring of all programming staff assigned to the facility, including education programs, medical and dietary departments, staff training, inmate work assignments and quality assurance

Deputy Warden Molden succeeds Michael Harlow, who was recently promoted to Warden of the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

Molden said she appreciates the time she spent working at the Women’s Center. “I built some great professional working relationships with the staff and it was more than amazing to watch WWC become one team and work together,” she said.