Coronavirus stock image illustration

CHYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed 22 more coronavirus-related deaths among residents Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began the WDH has reported a total of 373 coronavirus-related deaths, 36,550 lab-confirmed cases and 5,829 probable cases for the state.

You can view the list of confirmed deaths at the Wyoming Department of Health's website.

