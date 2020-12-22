...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds gusting to 50 to 65 mph expected.
Strongest gusts are expected to occur late this afternoon and
tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Wyoming and south central
and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult due to strong cross winds,
snow showers, and areas of blowing snow causing reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers may accumulate to an inch or
two over the higher hills east and southeast of Billings. The
city of Billings will see little or no snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at
http://www.weather.gov/billings