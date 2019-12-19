WASHINGTON D.C. -- Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney argues Democrats have not yet proven their impeachment case against President Trump.

The House passed two articles of impeachment Wednesday against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Cheney calls these articles "partisan", "reckless", and "dangerous." She says only two Democrats voted against impeachment on the first article and three Democrats voted against the second article.

Every other Congressmember voted along party lines. Cheney is also accusing Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, of delaying the impeachment process by not immediately handing over the articles to the Senate.

"I think it's really dangerous for the country if we create a situation where if you have one party in control of the White House and another party in control of the House of Representatives -- impeachment will be done on a partisan basis... that's not what the Framer's wanted; they warned against it. It's not what the constitution anticipated and it's not the way this ought to happen. If you have partisan disagreements those ought to be resolved in the ballot box not through impeachment."​

President Trump is the third U.S. President in history to be impeached by Congress.