One person is dead following a crash on Highway 310 near mile marker 3 in Carbon County.

Shane Bower, 31, of Worland, Wyoming has been identified as the driver killed in that rollover crash. The identity was released Tuesday morning by Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the call for the crash was received just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to MHP, the crash involved a single occupant of a vehicle who is being identified as a male from Wyoming.

