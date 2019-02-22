A Wyoming man is behind held in Yellowstone County Detentions Facility after allegedly shooting at the owner of a bar in Manderson, WY on Super Bowl Sunday.

Michael Verry of Ten Sheep is being charged in Big Horn County Circuit Court with Attempted Murder in the First Degree and with Aggravated Assault Battery. Prosecutors also filed in the alternative, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree charge.

According to court documents, Verry went to the Hi-Way Bar at 314 Highway 20 at around 3 PM to watch the Super Bowl.

Pamela Tigner who works at the bar said Verry had 6 Miller Genuine Draft beers between 3 and 9 PM, and then order 3 White Russian's and a shot of Fireball over the next hour.

Tigner went on to say Verry began to act strange around 9 PM, and she told him she doesn't think he should drive home.

Documents say Tigner then called owner Justin Rollins to speak with Verry, and they offered him a cabin on the property for the night.

Rollins went to get Verry some Aspirin in the kitchen after Verry complained of a headache. When Rollins returned, Verry had gone outside to his pickup and Tigner said she thought he was leaving.

When Rollins went outside to speak with Verry, Rollins produced a handgun and shouted "Hey Justin!" before firing several rounds at Rollins, near the doorway of the bar according to documents.

Rollins said he believed that Verry was shooting at him with the intention of hitting him.

Documents say Verry fired a total of seven rounds before fleeing. Officials searched for Verry towards his residence near Ten Sleep.

Verry was located on February 4th, injured badly in a vehicle crash on Highway 31. Documents say he was sent to Billings for treatment of his injuries.

A .380 Taurus Pistol was recovered at the scene of the accident by Deputy Davis according to documents.

Documents say at least 7 rounds were fired in the building, 5 into front of the bar, and at least 2 more on the high exterior wall of the building. The door was also hit 3 times and the wall to either side was struck once.