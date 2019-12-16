Wyoming inmate serving life sentence for 1st degree murder dies from long-term illness

TORRINGTON, WY – Wyoming inmate, John B. Miller, died from a long-term illness on December 16th at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, according to The State of Wyoming Department of Corrections.

The Cheyenne native, who also went by the name of "Bulldog", was born on March 18, 1956.

Miller was sentenced about 34 years ago by Laramie County District Court Jude Edward L. Grant and was serving a life sentence for 1st degree murder (accessory before the fact).

Miller was sentenced on October 10, 1986 by Laramie County District Court Judge Edward L. Grant. He was serving a life sentence for 1st Degree Murder (Accessory Before the Fact).

An autopsy has been ordered per departmental policy.