CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is urging people to wear a seat belt as the state has seen 60 percent of those fatally injured in a crash this year not buckled up.

So far in 2021, Wyoming has seen 39 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes, with 60 percent of those fatally injured not wearing a seat belt.

“Wearing a seat belt is a straightforward step motorists can do to increase their chances of surviving a motor vehicle crash,” WHP wrote. “Single vehicle rollover crashes without seat belt use continue to be the most significant contributing factor in fatal crashes investigated by Wyoming State Troopers.”

If you are involved in a rollover crash, WHP says you are more likely to experience a serious injury from being tossed around inside the vehicle or ejected from the vehicle if you are not properly restrained.

Wyoming residents make up 69 percent of fatal crashes in the state this year.

“We can all do better by taking the extra few seconds to buckle up and make sure everyone else in your vehicle is wearing a seat belt before you head out to a destination,” WHP wrote.