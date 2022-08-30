WYOMING - Wyoming Highway Patrol says one of their troopers was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

The trooper was identified as Sergeant Gabriel Testerman who is stationed in Cheyenne.

No details were given about what charges the trooper was arrested for.

WHP says they were contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department in early May about an investigation involving a trooper. WHP says Testerman was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.