CODY, Wyo. - With Labor Day weekend on the horizon, Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to use caution and be smart while traveling.

Each year, motorists lose their lives due to poor decisions from being intoxicated. To ensure you make it to your destination safely, MHP urges you to wear a seatbelt, put away distractions and never drive impaired.

“Law enforcement will be out enforcing traffic laws to ensure motorists can safely make it to their destinations. Our law enforcement will take immediate action on distracted or impaired drivers. Be responsible, don’t drink and drive, or you will be held accountable,” Colonel Haller, with WHP, said.

WHP urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) at 1-800-442-9090 to report a suspected drunk driver.