CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced in a release they will participate in the upcoming Nation’s biggest commercial carrier enforcement blitz happening May 4 thru the 6.

This blitz will focus on hours of service and lighting violations.

The WHP will participate in this blitz by checking Hours of Service violations and lighting violations.

“According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the lighting violation “lamps inoperable” (Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations 393.9) was the number one vehicle violation in fiscal 2020, accounting for approximately 12.24% of all vehicle violations discovered that year. During last year’s International Road Check, the top driver out-of-service violation category in North America was hours of service, accounting for 34.7% of all driver out-of-service conditions,” WHP said.

Truck drivers who are hauling COVID-19 vaccine shipments will NOT be held up for inspection unless there is a major safety violation.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is glad to be a part of such an important safety initiative. We strive to provide education to drivers and carriers on an ongoing basis”, said WHP Commercial Captain Dan Wyrick. “Safety on Wyoming highways is paramount and our goal day in and day out. We remind motor carriers and drivers of the importance of proactive vehicle maintenance and driver readiness to keep our roads safe and to see everyone to their destination safely,” WHP said.