The Wyoming Highway Patrol has lost a beloved K-9. On January 9, 2019 retired K-9 "Kato" passed away after a brief illness.

Kato served eight years with the Wyoming Highway Patrol beginning in 2008. He specialized in narcotics detection. He was first assigned to Trooper Jason Green and later to Trooper Brandon Deckert.

Kato was deployed 321 times, resulting in the seizure of 277 pounds of marijuana, 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine, $182,273 directly related to drug trafficking, approximately 1 pound of prescription pills, LSD and acid, five firearms (one at a school), and psilocybin mushrooms. He was also involved in two searches that furthered federal investigations of domestic and international terrorists.

Trooper Deckert and Kato also participated in many safety-related presentations at schools and community functions.