Wyoming high school student produces PSA about Opioid Abuse

A Cody High Cchool student rises to the top of a national public service announcement contest. Jacob Sandvik produced a public service announcement on opioid abuse. His PSA placed in the top ten of 400 submissions to Discovery Education.

A blonde headed girl looks at the camera and announces, “I wanna be an astronaut. I wanna go to Mars, and I wanna choreograph a ballet on Mars…”

A 60 second film features the typical nine year old girl, who wants to do a lot in life with no limits on imagination:

She says, “I wanna be the first girl president of the United States. I wanna die my hair purple…”

But, the film goes dark, when the little girl says she wants to try opioids. She describes the eventual outcome. It is a stark contrast, and effective warning against opioid abuse.

The girl says, “I’m gonna overdose again, and that time, I’m gonna end up dying.”

The piece was produced by a student at Cody High School. He used his sister as talent, and his teacher says he wrote the script in one school period.

Broadcast Journalism Advisor Erika Quick explained, “From the minute he showed me it, completed, I was like, Jake, this is amazing. This is better than most people could create professionally that have been doing this for years.”

16 year old Jake Sandvik produced the film for the OPERATION PREVENTION VIDEO CHALLENGE

sponsored by Discovery Education and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

We asked Sandvik to show us how he directed his 9 year old sister who is featured in the film. We asked if she would be surprised if Hollywood came calling.

Beatrice Sankvik replied, “I would definitely be surprised.”

She really wants to be an astronaut when she grows up.

Sandvik’s PSA could be shown on TV nationally, if it wins the contest. We asked the teen if he realized

his work could save lives.

The writer/producer/director replied, “It’s definitely occurred to me that it could warn people but I’ve never seen it as a thing that could potentially save a life, so now that I’m thinking about that and realizing that for the first time, that’s pretty cool.”

Sandvik’s father said he’s been a filmmaker since he was a child.

Jeff Sandvik pointed out, “He’s won a number of awards through the Cheyenne Youth Film Fesitval, so this is just the next step to a national competition that we are so proud of him for.”

Sandvik said the contest winner may be announced in the next few days. For Wyoming News Now, Penny Preston reporting from Cody.

Jake also wrote the music in the feature.