BIG HORN COUNTY Wyoming- The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting the death of a Big Horn County man who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health department, the man was older, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, and had been hospitalized in another state.

There has now been 30 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming, with 2,627 lab-confirmed cases and 493 probable cases reported in the state.

The Wyoming Department of Health says deaths Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and residency. If the disease did not contribute to the person’s death, it is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths, even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.