CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wanting to start his term in the people’s house, Governor Mark Gordon took the oath of office during a short ceremony in the early morning of Monday, January 7 in the Rotunda of the Wyoming Capitol, which is closed for restoration.

During the 15-minute ceremony, Wyoming Chief Justice Michael K. Davis administered the oath of office to Governor Gordon on the family bible with his wife Jennie at his side.

“Being sworn in the Capitol, the people’s house, holds special historical significance to me as I represent the entire state of Wyoming as governor, following a long line of pragmatic, effective and strong leaders,” Gordon said. “As Treasurer, I was sworn in the Capitol and it was important to me to have this ceremony with the other constitutional officers in the people’s house. I look forward to the larger ceremony today with my extended family, friends and citizens of Wyoming.”

Justice Davis also administered the oath of office to Secretary Edward Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent Jillian Balow. In attendance with each elected official were a group of family members, Amber Buchanan, wife of the Secretary of State; Torey Racines, husband of the State Auditor; Charlene Meier, wife of the State Treasurer; and the State Superintendent’s husband John Balow and son Jack Balow.

As the Capitol is an active construction zone, the ceremony was limited to a few people due to safety concerns. The Capitol has been closed to the public since December 2015 to undergo a comprehensive restoration.

Most governors in Wyoming’s history have taken the oath in the Capitol.

At 5:50 a.m., all participants rode the red and green Cheyenne trolley to the front of the Capitol. They entered the construction site one group at a time, climbing up the temporary wooden stairs through the main south entrance. The oath of office was administered in the Rotunda, with an American flag draped over the scaffolding.

Additional participants included incoming State Senate President Drew Perkins; Speaker of the House Steve Harshman; representatives of the Attorney General’s Office; Governor Gordon’s office and inaugural committee; Wyoming State Construction Management; as well as representatives from JE Dunn Construction, the construction manager of the Wyoming Capitol Square Project. Mead Gruver with the Associated Press was the media pool reporter. Photos were handled by Rachel Girt, Governor's Office, and videography by Willie Fowler, Wyoming Inauguration Committee.