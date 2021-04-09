CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming forestry officials are reminding people doing outdoor activities to be mindful of flammable fuels.
According to a release from the Wyoming State Forestry Officials, Wyoming has a lot of fine and dead fuels across the state that can easily catch on fire; however these fires are easily preventable.
WFSO advises the following fire prevention practices in their release:
- Use proper trailer pins and make sure chains aren't dragging
- Be mindful of surroundings , such as wildlife burn scars, while outdoors
- Do not park cars over tall grass as exhaust and undercarriage may spark a fire, be aware of dry greenery and dead trees when parking
- Do not burn debris in windy conditions and adhere to county and local fire ordinances
- Prepare to come up with a get-out strategy if you get to your destination with only one entrance and exit -- there is a possibility of getting trapped in a wildfire
- Do not abandon a fire -- make sure you put it out leaving it cool to the touch
- Camping and campfires are banned on Wyoming State Trust Land