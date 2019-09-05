Wyoming education ranked 6th in nation by the National Education Quality Report

CHEYENNE – Education Week’s 23rd annual report card, Quality Counts 2019, ranks Wyoming sixth nationally in education quality - up one spot from seventh nationally in 2018.

Once again, Wyoming scored the highest among western states, and first in the nation in school finance.

“It is always positive news to see Wyoming at the top of national rankings, and also improving from year to year,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

“Adequate funding for education has been a bedrock of Wyoming education since the state’s founding. Our funding model has allowed us to make a real difference in the lives of all students. For instance, the Nation’s Report Card places Wyoming above national averages consistently from year to year.”

“This is no coincidence. Funding alone does not equate to a great education. Funding plus great schools in supportive communities makes all the difference,” Balow added.

The 2019 grades are based on three key indices: the Chance-for-Success Index; K-12 Achievement Index; and school finance.