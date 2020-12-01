CHEYENNE - The Wyoming Department of Education announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.

Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. There is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Centers are reimbursed for meals that are served at their center. Completing the income application helps the center receive meal reimbursement for the meals they serve.. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and eligibility based on household income qualify for the meal claim reimbursements to the center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.

For more information, contact Tamra Jackson, Wyoming Department of Education Nutrition Section at 307-777-6263 or tamra.jackson@wyo.gov.

LIST OF PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS BY COUNTY:

Albany

U.W. Early Care & Education Center.

Developmental Preschool and Day Care.

Laramie Education Afterschool Facility.

Laramie Child Development/Laramie Head Start.

Kiddie Cottage Daycare.

Basic Beginnings North.

Basic Beginnings South/Aaron’s Place.

Big Horn

Absaroka Head Start/Basin Head Start.

Absaroka Head Start/Lovell Head Start.

Shooting Star Academy.

Campbell

Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County.

WY Child and Family Development/Campbell County Head Start.

Scotty’s Toy Box.

Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program/Tot Spot.

Carbon

Carbon County Child Development/Rawlins Head Start.

Carbon County Child Development/ Saratoga Head Start.

Palmer's Playhouse.

Converse

WY Child and Family Development/Douglas Child & Family Development.

WY Child and Family Development/Glenrock Early Childhood Center.

Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming/Glenrock Boys and Girls Club.

Fremont

Child Development Services of Fremont County/Lander Child Development Services.

Child Development Services of Fremont County/Riverton Child Development Services.

Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start/ Ethete Head Start/Early Head Start.

Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start/Ft. Washakie Head Start/Early Head Start.

Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start/Great Plains Head Start/Early Head Start.

Smart-Start Quality Care.

World Cares Inc./Small World Children’s Center.

Little Cougars – FCSD #6.

Happy Kids Daycare.

Absaroka Head Start/Lander Head Start.

Absaroka Head Start/Riverton Head Start.

Goshen

Lil’ Bits n Spurs Child Care.

WY Child and Family Development/Torrington Learning Center.

Stacey Houk Family Enrichment Center.

Hot Springs

Absaroka Head Start/Thermopolis Head Start.

Johnson

Absaroka Head Start/Buffalo Head Start.

Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming/ Buffalo Boys and Girls Club.

Noah’s Ark Christian Daycare.

Buffalo Children’s Center.

Laramie

F.E. Warren AFB Child Development Center.

F.E. Warren Youth Center.

Wyoming Child and Family Development/Cheyenne Head Start.

Foundations Learning Academy.

Promise Patch Preschool and Daycare.

World of Wonder.

Triumph Early Learning Center.

Alphabet Academy I.

Alphabet Academy II.

Alphabet Academy III.

Laramie County School District/South High School – Supper.

Laramie County School District/Afflerbach Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Arp Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Alta Vista Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Baggs Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Rossman Elementary-Supper.

Kiddie Kollege.

Silly Bear.

Cheyenne Family YMCA.

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne.

Lincoln

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Kemmerer Child Development Center.

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Afton Child Development Center.

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Thayne Child Development Center.

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Alpine Child Development Center.

Natrona

Natrona County School District #1, Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville , Journey Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Midwest Elementary, Midwest Pre-K, Pathways Innovation Center, Sagewood Elementary.

Angels Child Care Center, LLC.

Casper College, Inga Thorson Early Childhood Learning Center.

Mountain Ridge Akidemy.

Sunshine Corner Day Care.

Learning Junction Children’s Center.

WY Child and Family Development/Mills.

WY Child and Family Development/Casper Early Childhood Center.

WY Child and Family Development/Lincoln Infant and Toddler Center.

WY Child and Family Development/Natrona County Head Start/Home Start.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming/Mills Branch/Lincoln Branch//Paradise Valley branch/Veda James branch/Greater Casper Boys and Girls Club.

Busy Bumble Bees Child Care Center.

Neighborhood Child Caring Center.

Neighborhood Child Learning Center.

Kids Campus, Casper Housing Authority.

Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program (Sponsor of home daycares throughout the state).

Niobrara

WY Child and Family Development/Lusk Early Childhood Center.

Park

Northwest College Child Care Center.

The Learning Garden.

Winsor Castle Daycare & Preschool.

Absaroka Head Start/ Powell Head Start.

Absaroka Head Start/Cody Head Start.

A Little Paradise.

The Crane Academy.

True North Academy.

Platte

Platte County Day Care/Kid’s Kastle.

Wyoming Child and Family Development/Wheatland Early Childhood Center.

Wyoming Child and Family Development/Guernsey Early Childhood Center.

Sheridan

Tongue River Child’s Place.

Children’s Center.

Absaroka Head Start/ Sheridan Head Start.

Harmony Child Care Center.

Sublette

Children’s Discovery Center.

The REAL Center/The Redstone Early Active Learning Center.

Sweetwater

Sweetwater County Head Start/Green River Head Start.

Sweetwater County Head Start/Rock Springs Head Start.

Fits of Laughter Child Care.

Teton

The Children’s Learning Center/Early Head Start/Head Start.

The Children’s Learning Center/Mercill Site.

The Children’s Learning Center/Rafter J Site.

Uinta

Lincoln Unita Child Development Association/Bridger Valley Child Development Center, Mountain View.

Lincoln Unita Child Development Association/Evanston Child Development Center.

Evanston Child Development Association/Evanston Child Development Center.

Evanston Child Development Association/Children's Learning Foundation.

Lil’ Rascals Academy.

Washakie

Abasorka Head Start/Worland Head Start.

Weston