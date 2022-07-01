SHERIDAN, WY- Overnight Republicans came together for a primary debate in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The debate featured multiple candidates with this being the first showdown between the current Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

Hageman took multiple opportunities to showcase her support for the former president, whereas the congresswoman defended her position in opposition to the riot on January 6.

The Sheridan County Democratic Party says the congresswoman’s views on the riot are welcomed. Still, her political opinions in support of President Donald Trump throughout his time in office do not warrant their support.

“The Sheridan County Democratic Party appreciates that incumbent Liz Cheney appears to be the only candidate that acknowledges reality regarding the former President’s attempts to overturn a legitimate election. She outclassed all her opponents on the debate stage, and it wasn’t close.,” David Myers the Vice-Chair of the Sheridan County Democratic Party said, “We must, however, acknowledge Representative Cheney’s culpability in the extremist turn that the Republican Party has taken. Ms. Cheney has been a full-throated supporter of attacks on voting rights, barbaric immigration policy, and the stripping away of environmental protections in the face of the climate crisis.”

The congresswoman had almost a 90% voting record with President Trump’s agenda, meaning she took his side legislatively as often as possible, in previous interviews she says his politics were great for the people of Wyoming but the interaction was where she drew the line.

Both Cheney and Hageman took aim at the Biden administration, holding the current president responsible for inflation, gas prices, and massive government spending.

At certain points in the debate, Cheney even said on a party-line front she agrees with her opponents, explaining that she’s a proud conservative Republican but feels her oath to the Constitution is more powerful than her party affiliation.

Wyoming Democrats say even though they align with her on the topic of the insurrection politically they say she is bad for Wyoming.

“Her unwavering support for the activist Supreme Court that is making Americans less free and less safe with every arbitrary decision lets all Wyomingites know where she stands,” Myers said, “An attempted coup may have been a bridge to far for Representative Cheney, but she was there cheering every step that led up to it. The Sheridan Democrats encourage all Wyoming voters to vote Democrat for the House of Representatives, regardless of the outcome of the Republican primary.”

Current poll data shows Hageman with an advantage over Cheney, in recent weeks it appears that the congresswoman has turned to the Democrats in hopes they will vote for her versus a candidate within their party during the primary.

She is now on her website listing information on how Democrats can change their party affiliation to support her.

The primary is scheduled for August 16.