The following is a press release from Crow Tribe of Indians and Apsaalooke Water Wastewater Authority:

WYOLA, Mont. - The Wyola water system has lost pressure due to a water main break near the pumphouse. Water service may be completely shut off in order to make the final repair. This led to a loss of pressure/service in the distribution system, which may cause backpressure, back-siphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems. Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.

What should I do?

• DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. ALL STORED WATER, DRINK OR ICE MADE RECENTLY FROM THIS SUPPLY SHALL BE DISCARDED.

•Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

• The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

What happened? What is being done? Apsaalooke Water Wastewater Authority (AWWWA) staff are working to repair the main break. After water service has resumed, AWWWA staff will flush, disinfect and sample to ensure water safety. We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. For more information, please contact: Chris Dillon at 406-281-4584 or Jacob Stops at 406-679-6945