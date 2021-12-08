CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming organizations participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program have been announced.

According to the Wyoming Department of Education, the program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family daycare homes. The program also teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.

Participating organizations are reimbursed for meals given to children who are up to 12 years of age and centers are reimbursed for meals served at their center.

The Wyoming Department of Education provided the following list of program participants by county:

Albany

U.W. Early Care & Education Center.

Developmental Preschool and Day Care.

Laramie Education Afterschool Facility.

Laramie Child Development/Laramie Head Start.

Kiddie Cottage Daycare.

Basic Beginnings South/Aaron’s Place Inc.

Big Horn

Absaroka Head Start/Basin Head Start.

Absaroka Head Start/Lovell Head Start.

Shooting Star Academy.

Campbell

Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County.

WY Child and Family Development/Campbell County Head Start.

Scotty’s Toy Box.

Children’s Development Services.

Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program/Tot Spot.

Carbon

Carbon County Child Development/Rawlins Head Start.

Carbon County Child Development/ Saratoga Head Start.

Converse

WY Child and Family Development/Douglas Child & Family Development.

WY Child and Family Development/Glenrock Early Childhood Center.

Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming/Glenrock Boys and Girls Club.

Fremont

Child Development Services of Fremont County/Lander Child Development Services.

Child Development Services of Fremont County/Riverton Child Development Services.

Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start/ Ethete Head Start/Early Head Start.

Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start/Ft. Washakie Head Start/Early Head Start.

Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start/Great Plains Head Start/Early Head Start.

Smart-Start Quality Care.

World Cares Inc./Small World Children’s Center.

Fremont CSD #14/Wyoming Indian School Learning Lab

Fremont CSD #25/Rendezvous Elementary

Absaroka Head Start/Lander Head Start.

Absaroka Head Start/Riverton Head Start.

Red Wolf Child Care Center

Goshen

Lil’ Bits 'n Spurs Child Care.

WY Child and Family Development/Torrington Learning Center.

Stacey Houk Family Enrichment Center.

Hot Springs

Absaroka Head Start/Thermopolis Head Start.

Johnson

Absaroka Head Start/Buffalo Head Start.

Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming/ Buffalo Boys and Girls Club.

Buffalo Children’s Center.

Laramie

F.E. Warren AFB Child Development Center.

F.E. Warren Youth Center.

Wyoming Child and Family Development/Cheyenne Head Start.

Foundations Learning Academy.

SLBeard, Inc./Promise Patch Preschool and Daycare.

World of Wonder.

Triumph Early Learning Center.

Alphabet Academy I.

Alphabet Academy II.

Alphabet Academy III.

Laramie County School District/South High School-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Afflerbach Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Arp Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Alta Vista Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Sunrise Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Rossman Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Cole Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Henderson Elementary-Supper.

Laramie County School District/Johnson Junior High School-Supper.

Kiddie Kollege.

Silly Bear.

Cheyenne Family YMCA.

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne.

Lincoln

Playroom LearningCenter, LLC

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Kemmerer Child Development Center.

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Afton Child Development Center.

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Thayne Child Development Center.

Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)/Alpine Child Development Center.

Natrona

Natrona County School District #1, Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville , Journey Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Midwest Elementary, Midwest, Pathways Innovation Center, Sagewood Elementary.

Casper College, Inga Thorson Early Childhood Learning Center.

Mountain Ridge Akidemy.

Sunshine Corner Day Care.

Learning Junction Children’s Center.

WY Child and Family Development/Mills.

WY Child and Family Development/Casper Early Childhood Center.

WY Child and Family Development/Lincoln Infant and Toddler Center.

WY Child and Family Development/Natrona County Head Start/Home Start.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming/Mills Branch/Lincoln Branch//Paradise Valley. branch/Veda James branch/Greater Casper Boys and Girls Club.

Busy Bumble Bees Child Care Center.

Neighborhood Child Caring Center.

Neighborhood Child Learning Center.

Kids Campus, Casper Housing Authority.

Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program (Sponsor of home daycares throughout the state).

Niobrara

WY Child and Family Development/Lusk Early Childhood Center.

Park

Northwest College Child Care Center.

The Learning Garden.

Winsor Castle Daycare & Preschool.

Absaroka Head Start/ Powell Head Start.

Absaroka Head Start/Cody Head Start.

A Little Paradise.

The Crane Academy.

True North Academy.

Platte

Platte County Day Care/Kid’s Kastle.

Wyoming Child and Family Development/Wheatland Early Childhood Center.

Wyoming Child and Family Development/Guernsey Early Childhood Center.

Sheridan

Tongue River Child’s Place.

Children’s Center.

Absaroka Head Start/ Sheridan Head Start.

Harmony Child Care Center.

Sublette

Children’s Discovery Center.

The REAL Center/The Redstone Early Active Learning Center.

Sweetwater

Sweetwater County Head Start/Green River Head Start.

Sweetwater County Head Start/Rock Springs Head Start.

Teton

Children’s Learning Center/Early Head Start/Head Start.

The Children’s Learning Center/Mercill Site.

The Children’s Learning Center/Rafter J Site.

Uinta

Lincoln Unita Child Development Association/Bridger Valley Child Development Center, Mountain View.

Lincoln Unita Child Development Association/Evanston Child Development Center.

Evanston Child Development Association/Evanston Child Development Center.

Evanston Child Development Association/Children's Learning Foundation.

Lil’ Rascals Academy.

Washakie

Abasorka Head Start/Worland Head Start.

Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program/Busy Bee Preschool

Weston