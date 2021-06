LANDER, Wyo. - A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper is injured and the suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged during a traffic stop around 3:26 p.m. Friday on Sinks Canyon Road.

Moments into a traffic stop, Wyoming Highway Patrol says the trooper and suspect exchanged gunfire. As a result, the trooper was injured.

The suspect is reported dead.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.