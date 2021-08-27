CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming officials are expressing condolences to the family of the U.S. Marine from Wyoming who was one of 13 military service members killed in the terrorist attack in Afghanistan Thursday.

Rylee McCollum, of Bondurant, Wyoming, was an alumnus of Jackson Hole High School and graduated in 2019 at Summit Innovations School in Jackson Wyoming.

Gov. Mark Gordon said the following in a release from his office:

"I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire nation, thank Rylee for his service."

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the following in a release from her office:

“Saying that I am grateful for Rylee’s service to our country does not begin to encapsulate the grief and sadness I feel today as a mother and as an American. My heart and prayers are with Rylee’s family, friends, and the entire Jackson community. “We will find many ways to honor Rylee for this ultimate and untimely sacrifice in the coming months and years - but for now, my arms are wrapped around Rylee’s loved ones from afar and I pray they find some comfort.”

Rep. Liz Cheney said the following in a release from her office:

"I want to offer my deepest condolences to Rylee McCollum's family and loved ones. His bravery and patriotism will never be forgotten. His willingness to put himself in harm's way to keep our country safe and defend our freedom represents a level of selflessness and heroism that embodies the best of America.



"We know that the McCollum family is grieving this tragic loss. I ask that people in Wyoming and across the country please keep those close to Rylee in their prayers, and remember that we are only free because of the courage and valor of service members like him."

Senator John Barrasso said the following in a release from his office: