CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, along with a coalition of attorneys generals from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, announced Thursday a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.

The settlement resolves allegations that the company contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and providing consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, for over a decade.

In her complaint, filed Thursday with the settlement, Attorney General Hill alleges that McKinsey advised Purdue Pharma on how to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high volume opioid prescribers to increase sales, using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients and circumventing pharmacy restrictions to deliver high-dose prescriptions.

After costs, the settlement will be used to abate problems caused by opioids in participating states. Wyoming will receive $1 million from the settlement, which is the first multistate opioid settlement resulting in substantial payment to the states to address the opioid epidemic.

“In a state of our size, we must work together at all levels of state and local government to maximize this and any future settlement funds to abate and alleviate the impacts of the opioid crisis,” Attorney General Hill said.

Accordingly, in the coming days, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office said they will contact stakeholders and local leaders to discuss how to most effectively use Wyoming’s share of opioid settlement recoveries to address the opioid crisis statewide.

In addition to providing funds to address the crisis, the agreement calls for McKinsey to prepare tens of thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies for public disclosure online. Further, McKinsey agreed to adopt a strict document retention plan, continue its investigation into allegations that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to investigations of Purdue Pharma, implement a strict ethics code that all partners must agree to each year and stop advising companies on potentially dangerous Schedule II and III narcotics.