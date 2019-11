As we approach Veteran's Day, Warrior's Wishes Montana is partnering with a local dentist office to give veterans in out community a healthier smile, and at no cost.

Miguel Gonzalez with Warrior's Wishes Montana says veterans not only get a free cleaning, but also the opportunity to meet other vets.

If you are, or know a veteran who could benefit from the free dental care, then make are you are at Winterholler Family Dentistry at 3737 Grand Avenue in Billings next Friday, November 8th.