The Air Force's Thunderbirds headlined the Cocoa Beach Air Show Saturday, but a WWII Dive Bomber almost stole the show.

The TBM Avenger was forced to make an emergency water landing at Cocoa Beach after a major engine failure.

The antique Navy war plane had undergone an extensive restoration before being returned to flight last year.

The pilot was the only person on board, and was not injured.

Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the mechanical issue that forced the splash down.