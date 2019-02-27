A civil case claiming excessive force by a Billings Police Officer that resulted in a man being shot and killed in 2014 will not go to trial.

Richard Ramirez was shot and killed by Officer Grant Morrison during a 2014 traffic stop.

Morrison was cleared during a coroner's inquest a year later.

The Estate of Richard Ramirez later filed a federal civil suit claiming that Morrison did not follow procedure and violated Ramirez's civil rights on the night that he was killed.

The case was set for trial on March 4th.

But, a court filing by the Estate of Richard Ramirez shows that a settlement between the parties has been reached.

On Tuesday Judge Donald Molloy vacated the trial.

