BILLINGS - Every year on Dec. 19, millions of wreaths are placed over the headstones of fallen American soldiers across the country.

Kathy Gordon says this is her first year participating in Wreaths Across America after her son died serving in Iraq last year.

Gordon and other volunteers will be at Mountview Cemetery placing wreaths over 250 veteran headstones starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

At noon, the Color Guard will participate in a ceremony where remarks will be made on the importance of honoring veterans.

The event is virtual, so the cemetery is asking residents to watch the ceremony on the Billings Parks and Recreation Facebook page, rather than showing up in person.

Cemetery Supervisor, Chris Waite, says brave soldiers from World War I to recent wars will be remembered during the ceremony.

Gordon says she is nervous for the event, but looks forward to honoring her son, Nathaniel, who was buried at Mountview Cemetery last year.

"And if it wasn't for losing Nathaniel, I probably wouldn't be here. I wouldn't understand the importance of making sure all of our veterans are thought of and remembered, and to teach our little ones that it's important to remember why we have our freedom,” she said.