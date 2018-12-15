The Wreaths Across America Ceremony was held on Saturday morning at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Since 2007, Wreaths Across America has held the ceremony to remember the empty seat in homes with family member who has sacrificed for their country or is currently serving during the holiday season.

Wreaths Across America's mission is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

The ceremony is held at 1,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.

"The whole atmosphere of never forgetting what people have done for us for our freedom, for our country, the way people have served us. And so this is just one way of us honoring them and that memory of what they've done for us and saying we're not going to forget what you did," said American Heritage Girls Troop MT0412 Vice Coordinator, Nicole Suber.

This is the fourth year the wreath ceremony has been held at Yellowstone National Cemetery according to cemetery president, Bill Kennedy.

Kennedy says over 350 wreaths were laid at the tombstones of fallen veterans from all branches of the military on Saturday.

American Heritage Girls called Yellowstone National Cemetery in early November. They helped fund raise the money for the wreaths used today.

Kennedy says they wouldn't have all the wreaths today if it wasn't for the efforts of Troop MT0412 of the American Heritage Girls.

Kennedy says the wreaths didn't arrive until 2 AM this morning. He and other volunteers were there at 3 AM to help prepare the boxes for the ceremony.