Smartphone app to protect women from molesters developed in Japan

A smartphone app developed by Japanese police is being widely downloaded by women trying to protect themselves from gropers on packed rush-hour trains.

The Tokyo metropolitan police created the, 'Digi Police', three years ago, but the functions to scare off molesters was added only a few months ago. As a result, there was a massive surge in downloads, more than 220-thousand times, according to Japanese media.

In Japan, women often face sexual harassment in trains and other public places, but are typically too afraid to call for help.

With the app, victims can press a "Repel Groper" icon to produce a message saying "There is a groper her, please help." with another press, the message turns red and a voice repeatedly says, "Please stop!" Molesters in Japan can face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to five-thousand-dollars.