North Korea urges South to stop mediating between North, US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea says South Korea must stop trying to work as a mediator in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The North's Foreign Ministry on Thursday also repeated its demand that the United States must work out mutually acceptable proposals to salvage a deadlocked nuclear negotiations by the end of December.

The statement was an apparent expression of displeasure with Seoul and Washington over stalled nuclear diplomacy.

It says North Korea will "never go through" South Korea when it deals with the United States.

It also dismissed as false recent comments by South Korean officials including President Moon Jae-in that inter-Korean talks are underway on various channels.

The statement came two days before President Donald Trump visits South Korea for a two-day trip.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)