Mazda is recalling more than 260,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The recall involves certain CX-5 SUVs from model year 2018 and 2019, as well as Mazda-6 midsize sedans. The Mazda-3 from 2019 is also included in the recall.

The Japanese automaker has traced the problem to a software issue in the computer that could potentially lead to engines stalling unexpectedly.

Mazda says in government documents posted today that drivers won't receive a warning before the engine stalls.

So far, no crashes or injuries have been reported as a result of the problem.

Dealerships will repair the software at no cost. Owners are expected to be notified before the end of August.