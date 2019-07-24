House in England made out of cork

Architects in England have created a house made almost entirely of cork, which can be part-assembled by hand, and recycled at the end of its life.

Its got a roof to keep you dry, a kitchen, a bedroom, everything a normal house would have.

But its made almost entirely from cork.

The house took just over two years to build in the English town of Eton.

The Cork comes from the bark of oak trees in the Mediterranean, collected from waste created during cork manufacture.

They are turned into blocks that interlock, and fit snugly together, so there's no need for glue or cement.

"But we've looked at a Portuguese cork pavilion which has been in place for about 20 years. That was cork cladding but nonetheless it was looking pretty good after 20 years and cork has been used in the construction industry for over 100 years as expanded cork and much longer than that in terms of pure cork, going back to Roman tines even."

The walls and the roof were assembled by hand because of its light weight.

The strong thermal properties keep the house warm, no plastic insulation is required.

Architects say once the building reaches the end of its life, it can be easily disassembled.

It's 12-hundred, or so, blocks can be recycled or composted.