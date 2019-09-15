The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show is underway in Germany and is featuring a whole range of new fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

From sports cars to family-sized SUV's. The Highlight of this year's Frankfurt Motor Show is Electro-Mobility.

Industry executives say electric cars are still in their formative years, and some experts see electric car sales surpassing the one-million mark across Europe next year.

Each of the big German brands had their moment in the spotlight.

Going green is no longer a luxury. It is increasingly seen as a necessity.

A whole range of new fully electric and hybrid vehicles has been exhibited at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, as part of a strategy aimed at responding to significant and rapid changes taking place in the auto industry.

EDAG Chief Executive Tom Hasenauer says,"You have only these robots and then they can really flow in this without any stop. So you remove the traffic lights, you remove the traffic signs and they can just flow continuously, controlled by a traffic control system, like a bigger brain on top."