Electronic makers are showing their latest beat-the-heat tech in Tokyo.

Sony developed a portable cooling device. It has unique electronic parts that change temperature when an electric current runs through them.

Place one in a special pocket on your undershirt to cool the back of your neck.

A Japanese TV reporter says the surface temperature of his arm went from 86 degrees (Fahrenheit) to less than 73 degrees in an instant.

Sharp has a Tekion Lab beverage-cooling pouch. It can chill beverages to below the freezing point.

Shake the bottle gently, and the water begins to crystallize.

Super-sized electric fans designed to cool factories and gyms were also on display.