Spaying and neutering your pet is not just about controlling the population. It can also help keep your pet healthy. KULR-8 caught up with Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on World Spay Day to learn more.

"There's definitely always something out there that needs a home and just adding to that is just making it pile up and pile up," said Teianna Snow, the Medical Coordinator for YVAS.

According to Veterinarian Diana Keuhn, the average litter size for a cat is anywhere from 4 to 6 kittens per pregnancy. She explained, "They can get bred while they are still nursing their kittens, so then you start the cycle of 60 days all over again. If they truly went year round, it would be six litters a year, times six kittens."

Some people may be under the impression that their pet is too old to be spayed or neutered, but Dr. Keuhn said that is not the case.

"I would get them spayed as soon as they can. Six months is typically what, in private practice, we would do, because they reach maturity at five to six months. But in the shelter, we usually spay and neuter them as early as a weight of two pounds."

Snow and Dr. Keuhn both said that spaying and neutering your pet is not just about controlling the population of unwanted kittens and puppies. It is also important for the pet's health. Dr. Keuhn explained, "They can end up with infections in the uterus, the females can. Certainly, they can get ovarian cancer. The male dogs, obviously for population control, but for health reasons, it really does cut down on the incidents of prostatic disease, cancers of many kinds, for males and females. Both reproductive-related diseases. Some dogs, particularly, that have a tendency to be a little more aggressive, it can help minimize some of that aggressive, assertive behavior that they have, by neutering."

YVAS will have a low cost spay and neuter clinic in April. Anyone who wants to get their cat or dog fixed can call the shelter and reserve a spot for their pet. The cost for cats is $45; the cost for dogs is $50.

You can reach the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at 406-294-7387.