If you didn't get any deals during Christmas in July, there's still a chance to snag some discounts during what's known as the world's longest yard sale.

Hundreds of vendors put out second-hand items and goodies to regift every year along a 690-mile stretch of road.

The sprawl starts in Michigan and ends in Alabama.

Along Highway 127 in Chattanooga, you'll find yard sale bargain hunters from several states away.

The yard sale began in 1987 by a man encouraging travelers to take scenic routes instead of the interstate.

The event runs until August 4th.