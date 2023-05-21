Miles City, MT- A tradition that is over seven decades old has returned to Miles City.

The World-Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale calls itself Cowboy Mardi Gras.

And it's not hard to see why.

The weekend not only features some of the finest bucking horses in America but also showcases community creativity with a huge trade show.

But the fun doesn't stop there.

You can get your cowboy kicks in with competitive bronc rides and wild horse races.

And this wide array of western action all takes place in what organizers call the heart of cowboy country.