COLUMBUS, Mont. - Recovery efforts are being coordinated after flooding impacted many areas across Stillwater County.

Areas in and around Rapelje Rd., Keyser Creek Drainage, Hensley Creek Drainage and areas in and around Hwy 10 were hit by flash flooding Tuesday evening, Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) reported.

As of Friday, the Department of Emergency Services, Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, Stillwater County Road and Bridge and The Stillwater County Commissioners are coordinating recovery efforts for the impacted areas.

The Road and Bridge Department and Emergency Services will continue to complete damage assessments throughout the week and work is being done to repair impacted public infrastructure.

More heavy rain and flash flooding is anticipated on Friday and Saturday, with heavy rain flooding Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The following is an update on roads across the county from Stillwater County DES: