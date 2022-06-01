BILLINGS, Mont. - Work is starting up again on the Main Street Billings Improvement Project.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says the project will rehabilitate about three miles on Main St. and extend the road's service life and quality.

Work includes finalizing stripping and replacing the medians at the Airport Rd. intersection and the median immediately north of Hilltop.

Crews are anticipated to finish work in the late summer or early fall.

MDT reports the project also adds upgrades to the existing guardrail, replacement of signage and pavement markings, replacement of existing raised medians, upgrades to existing storm drain grates, construction of multiple ADA compliant sidewalk corners, installation of accessible pedestrian signal push buttons, countdown pedestrian signal heads and the addition of reflective tape to traffic signal heads.

Weekly construction updates are being provided, and you can sign up for them by texting “MainStBillings” to (844) 764-2126, or emailing mainstreetbillings@kljeng.com.